Strikers Comment On Meeting

Striking Hastings food service workers and union leaders expressed outrage at the culmination of the first Hastings School Board meeting since the strike began three weeks ago, after the district and superintendent refused to adjust Wednesday’s School Board agenda or even mention the ongoing strike that is impacting thousands of students each day. Instead of dealing with the crisis the board “voted to spend $200,000 on a statue”, according to a Union press release. Review of the ISD 200 meeting agenda shows that the “statue” mentioned by the Union is actually planned replacement of “monument” style signs at various District school buildings and a District-owned nature preserve. According to negotiators with SEIU Local 284, the two sides have a $50,000 per year gap in their offers on the two-year contract proposal.