Taylor Awarded Scholarship

On Tuesday, Minnesota Corn announced the recipients of its 2023 young adult scholarships, including Meredith Taylor of Randolph. According to a press release issued by MN Corn, Taylor is a sophomore at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus, studying agricultural communication and marketing. She’s an assistant for the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network Program at the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Family Development. She is also involved with Lutheran Campus Ministry and a member of Beta of Clovia Sorority, the Block & Bridle Club, and the Randolph FFA chapter. After college, Taylor plans to pursue graduate studies in rural mental health and farm safety. Taylor, along with Nicole Koziolek of Northfield, Brynn Lozinski of Clara City, and Charles Tesch of Henderson, will each receive $5,000 for their college educations.
(Meredith Taylor. Submitted Photo)