On Tuesday, February 21 in a Council Workshop, Hastings City Council members received an update on the Limited Phase 1 Environmental Assessment on PFAS (per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances) in the City’s drinking water supply and discussed potential next steps, financial impacts, and communication. This followed an earlier presentation by representatives from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) in September 2022, about U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) interest in two species of PFAS (PFOA and PFOS) in public drinking water. The EPA is expected to establish National Primary Drinking Water Regulation Maximum Contaminant Levels in the coming months. MDH staff also described MDH’s efforts to develop updated state guidance values for PFAS. These new health-based values are expected to be released by MDH for the State of Minnesota this spring and likely will result in drinking water advisories for the City of Hastings. Learn more on the City website.
Water Advisories Anticipated For Hastings
