Whistleblower Case at Hastings Veterans Home

While the MN Legislature works to find funding for the rebuilding of the Veterans Home in Hastings, allegations have come to light about the working conditions and treatment of residents at the home. State Representative Shane Hudella commented on the allegations.
Hudella also commented on the effects this turn of events might have on funding of the renovations.
Hudella’s office will conduct an independent investigation of the allegations. KDWA reached out to the Veterans Home for comment. Stay tuned for updates.