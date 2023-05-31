ATF Weighs In On Federal Vs. State Cannabis Laws

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives recently provided clarification for gun owners and potential gun owners who may be considering using marijuana given Minnesota’s recent ease on marijuana restrictions, drawing attention to the distinction between state and federal law. According to the ATF, the federal Gun Control Act of 1968 prohibits any person who is an unlawful user of, or addicted to any controlled substance as defined by the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 from shipping, transporting, receiving, or possessing firearms or ammunition. Regardless of the recent changes in Minnesota law related to the legalization of marijuana, an individual who is a current user of marijuana is still federally defined as an “unlawful user” of a controlled substance and therefore is prohibited from shipping, transporting, receiving, or possessing firearms or ammunition. Federal law does not provide any exceptions allowing the use of marijuana for medicinal or recreational purposes. For more information about the ATF, visit ATF.gov.