On Tuesday, The Hastings Police Department received a call of a bear sighting at Hwy 55 and Maple Street. City officials remind residents to be aware of your surroundings, never feed or approach bears, secure food and garbage containers, remove bird feeders and notify neighbors if bear activity is observed. The Hastings Police Department has notified the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and will work with them for additional sightings. The City’s preference is to allow the bear to find its way out of town without injury. Learn more about living with bears in Minnesota on the DNR website.
Bear Sighting In Hastings
