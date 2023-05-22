Bock Completes Run Across MN

  • May 22, 2023

On Monday, Veteran’s Advocate and avid runner Scott Bock completed a cross-state run to raise awareness for veteran’s and mental health issues. Representing Team Red, White, and Blue, and Bigger Than The Trail, Bock began his running odyssey on May 18th, in Gary, SD, and completed his run at 3 PM on Monday in Hastings’ Levee Park, in front of the Veteran’s Memorial. Scott took a moment to describe the adventure of running across Minnesota.

He also was able to exceed his fundraising goal.

Visit the Team Red, White, and Blue and Bigger Than The Trail websites for more info.

