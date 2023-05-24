Broad Street Baskets Placed

The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce is glad to report that the hanging baskets for the Summer of 2023 are in place and providing a splash of color to the Broad Street business district. Reuvers Nursery delivered the baskets on Tuesday, and Public Works team members had the honor of placing the baskets. Baskets were hung in honor of Cadence Allen, Jaxson O’Brien, Ray & Ethel Cernohous, Gary Dunn, Carol McNeary, Nancy Hill, the Skog Family, and Brenda and Joe Johnson, in addition to almost every business that calls downtown Prescott home.