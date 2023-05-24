Cannon Falls High School has found a unique way to honor past graduates who are now serving in the US Military, with a banner and video screen showing their photos. According to information, social studies teacher Heather Loeschke partnered with Kraft-Ostrom American Legion Post 142 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4452 to put up a sign next to the CFHS commons area as well as a television to honor CFHS graduates who are serving in the military for Armed Forces Day, which was Saturday, May 20. So far, Loeschke has found information on 25 graduates of CFHS to display.
CFHS Honors Servicemembers
