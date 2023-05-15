CFHS Principal Recognized

The Southeast Division of Minnesota Secondary School Principals has announced that the “Principal of the Year” is Cannon Falls High School Principal Tim Hodges. According to published information, the award was bestowed on Hodges by vote of his peers on Monday, May 1. With the award, Hodges was included a pool of principals from across the state that were in the running for Minnesota Principal of the Year. Hodges said he was somewhat shocked after learning he won the award, which he also won in 2017.