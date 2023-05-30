County Programs Awarded

Dakota County recently earned six National Association of Counties Achievement Awards for programs ranging from employment support to environment and greenway enhancements. According to a County press release, awarded services include the Bison Reintroduction at Spring Lake Park Reserve in the fall of 2022, the Career Success Program, the Employee Engagement Program, the Jail Release Transportation Program, the River to River Greenway Garlough Tunnel Public Art Project, and the Trauma-Informed Inclusive Lobby Redesign Project. Board Chair Liz Workman is quoted as saying, “Dakota County works hard to provide innovative programs that improve the lives of our residents and strengthen our communities and environment,” adding, “We’re honored to receive this national recognition and inspired to continue providing high-quality services for residents and taxpayers.”