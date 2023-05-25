Goodhue County Updates Byllesby Park Regulations

Goodhue County recently updated park rules and regulations for Byllesby Park in the areas of parking, tobacco use, and consumption of alcohol in the park. Goodhue County’s Byllesby Park rules, originally codified in 1983, were last updated in 2021, and the amendments just enacted will more closely align with the rules and regulations enforced by Dakota County in its side of the park. The changes also more clearly define what amount of alcohol is allowed in the park, specifically, no barrels, kegs, or more than one 24-serving case of beverages without a permit, according to Public Works Director Greg Isakson. The park rules would also limit tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, to the parking lots.