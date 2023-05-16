Hastings Council Deliberates Civic Center Repairs

The Hastings City Council revisited the needed repairs for the Hastings Civic Arena roof and replacement of the refrigeration system at Monday evening’s City Council meeting. Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins briefed the Council on the issues with the West Rink roof.
He also explained the refrigeration issue.
The Council deliberated a primary plan and alternates to the plan and voted to approve staff recommendations to replace the west rink roof, order replacement for refrigeration with a target for installation in 2024.