Hastings Rotary Student Of The Month

ISD 200 reports that the April Hastings Rotary Club Student of the Month is Lindsay Mathison. According to the nomination, Lindsay has really stood out this year in a number of different ways, including captain of the senior Powder Puff team, participating in Student Council and being an FCA huddle leader. Lindsay’s desire and ability to simply act are easily recognized characteristics. When a task needs to be accomplished, she, without hesitation, jumps on it and sees that it is taken care of. When others are not stepping up, she does. It is in her heart to help. The Hastings Rotary Club recognizes Hastings High School seniors who exemplify Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self”, as a way to reward and foster these ideals, and also build mutually rewarding relationships between school administration, staff, students, parents and Rotary members. Lindsay was recognized by the Hastings Rotary Club with her parents at the Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, May 18th.
