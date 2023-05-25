HFD Seeks Fire Crew Members

The Hastings Fire and EMS Department is on the lookout for people who are motivated, dedicated, and passionate about serving their community to apply for a position as a paid-on-call firefighter/EMT. Applicants will be given a chance to earn the opportunity to be part of a growing department of fire and emergency service personnel who serve one of the largest service areas in the Twin Cities area at 150 square miles, including the cities of Hastings and Vermillion, and townships of Denmark, Nininger, Vermillion, Marshan and Ravenna. The Department responded to 3,766 calls for service in 2022. Links to a promotional video and application forms are provided here.