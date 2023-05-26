HFS Annual Middle School Tug Of War

Hastings Family Service recently held its annual Tug-Of-War event at the Hastings Middle School and is happy to report that for one week, students brought cash donations to their 6th hour class for the School Supply Drive at HFS. The week culminated in a tug-of-war competition between the top two fund-raising classes of each grade. While the entire school watched, losing teams got wet while winners earned bragging rights. The final tug in the championship was against the staff team, with this year’s top class team (a 7th grade co-ed group) losing to the Hastings Middle School staff. According to an HFS press release, the students collected $3,298 for the school supply program at HFS. In the last 10 tug-of-war events, Hastings Middle School students have raised over $72,000 for the HFS school supply program and have helped over 3,700 students.
(Tug Of War Action. HFS Photo)