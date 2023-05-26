HHS BASEBALL EARNS 3 SEED; PHS SOFTBALL ADVANCES, TRACK SENDS ATHLETES TO STATE

The Hastings baseball team has found out its section fate. After a tough loss to Eastview 8-6, the Raiders were still able to earn a three seed in sections, and will play Park of Cottage Grove Monday at 4:30 at Vets Park to begin the double elimination sectional. The Raiders went 1-1 in the section, 14-6 overall, but had some solid arguments, with two wins over Mahtomedi, a win over Saint Thomas and a win over South Suburban co-champs Lakeville South. Being the only Metro East team in the section, the Raiders were able to impress enough to earn the three.
Hastings and Park met once in the regular season, playing a 11 inning thriller, with Hastings walking off Park 2-1. Gavin Odman and Brady Drkula both pitched for the Raiders and Wolfpack in the contest and were mighty impressive, both virtually unhittable.
KDWA will have live coverage of this game with Adam Elling substituting for Trey Lower on the call. Pregame coverage starts at 4:10 and first pitch is scheduled for 4:30.
A win sends the Raiders to the winners bracket on Wednesday while a loss sends them to the elimination bracket, also on Wednesday.
Prescott Softball advanced to the section semis with a 8-1 win over Elk Mound. Taylor Graf pitched another gem to lead the Cardinals (7 IP 2 H 6 SO), who now get a revenge game against Baldwin-Woodville, after two close losses. The game will be Tuesday in Baldwin. Stay tuned to KDWA for our coverage plans of this game.
Hastings softball staved off elimination with a 6-5 win over Burnsville. They will try to keep their season alive today against East Ridge at 4:30.
Prescott baseball saw its season come to an end with a loss to Ellsworth in the first round of the playoffs.
Prescott Track and Field had a successful sectional and is sending numerous athletes to State
The boys 4×400 relay of Schommer, Packard, Cogan and Butler qualified alongside the Girls 4×400 of Budworth, Miller, Johnson and Ripley, the Girls 4×100 of Severson, Braun, Budworth and Miller, the Boys 4×200 (West, Russell, Packard,Schommer), the Boys 4×800 (Cogan, Kreager, Loucks, Schommer), the Girls 4×800 (Johnson, Huppert, Sieben, Ripley) and individually Breckin Schoomer in the 800.
Congratulations to all these athletes!