Holck Named To Board

WAG Farms Off Leash Dog Park in Cottage Grove is proud to introduce their newest board member, Jennifer Holck. According to information released by WAG Farms Dog Park, Jennifer has lived in Cottage Grove for the past six years and enjoys being active outdoors walking, hiking and spending time on the North Shore of Lake Superior. Park patrons will see Jennifer with her Border Collie mix, Archie, at the park regularly and she is excited to become more involved in the community. Learn more on the Park’s website.
(Jennifer Holck and Archie. Submitted photo)