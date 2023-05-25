HPD Introduces New CSO

The Hastings Police Department is proud to report that Sean Glancey recently joined the Department as a Community Service Officer. Sean graduated from East Ridge High School in Woodbury, and obtained his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Minnesota State University-Mankato. He is working towards his certificate in law enforcement through Metro State University and will attend Hennepin Technical College this summer for the skills portion of the program. In his spare time, Sean enjoys watching professional hockey and football and is a supporter of the Minnesota and Boston sports teams.