HPD Wins “Sound The Siren” Challenge

The totals are in, and the Hastings Police Department out-gathered the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for the recent “Sound the Siren” food drive during Food Share Month. With the Hastings Police Department collecting 3,041 food items and $1,376 in monetary donations, compared to 1,946 food items and $568 by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, the culmination of the charitable efforts by both departments was a pie in the face of Sheriff Leko, delivered by Chief Wilske. After the pie, Chief Wilske commented on his first time fulfilling this role for the HPD.
When asked about plans for next year, Sheriff Leko played it close to the chest.
Of course, the real winners are families in need of food assistance.
(Chief Wilske and Sheriff Leko. KDWA photo.)