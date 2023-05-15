HYAA 13AAA BASEBALL WINS RIVER FALLS CLASSIC

The Hastings Raiders HYAA 13AAA Baseball team are the champions of the River Falls Classic, completing an undefeated run through the tournament to make the short trip back with a trophy, and qualifying for state tournament play.
The team opened up play with a dominant 18-6 win over River Falls, and then followed it up with a 17-7 win over Rosemount. The offense continued to be the story in the next game against Centennial, with a 12-2 win there, before defeating Shakopee 10-9 and then the Minneapolis Millers 16-8 for the championship.
The eligibility for the MBT State Tournament and Gopher State Tournament of Champions came as a result of this win, with both happening in July.
The tournament occurred on Mother’s Day weekend, and so as a result, many of the players wore pink accessories.
The members of the team are:
Joey Horton
Luke Hargis
Payton Perseke
Harley Sykora
Cooper Pagel
Seth Leary
Luke Birken
Luke Werner
Brady Hendrickson
Adam Staves
Isaac Meyers
Zander McVicker
Head Coach Ryan Hendrickson
Assistant Coach Dean Meyers
Assistant Coach Chris Perseke
Assistant Coach Martin McVicker
Congratulations to all.