ISD 200 Board Selects Superintendent

At a special board meeting on May 23rd, the Hastings School Board unanimously voted to select Dr. Tamara Champa as the district’s next superintendent. According to Board Chair Lisa Hedin, “Dr. Champa has the qualifications and skills identified by the School Board and community stakeholders to lead Hastings Public Schools. Her student-centered decision-making, focus on collaboration, and demonstrated leadership make her the right fit for our District. We are looking forward to working together for the good of our students.” The School Board will be conducting contract negotiations with Dr. Champa and a contract is expected to be approved by the School Board at a May 31st special school board meeting. The pending start date for Dr. Champa will be July 1st.
(Dr. Tamara Champa. Submitted photo)