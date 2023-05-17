ISD 200 Selects Two Finalists

The Hastings School Board has selected two finalists to return for a second interview for the school district’s superintendent position. The finalists are Dr. Tamara Champa, Superintendent, Pine Island Schools, in Pine Island, MN and Dr. John Bezek, Principal, Prior Lake Public Schools, in Savage. The finalists were selected from a pool of 11 applicants based on criteria established by the school board and input received from the stakeholder survey. Three applicants were interviewed on Tuesday, May 16th. The school board has scheduled interviews for the finalists beginning at 4:30 PM on May 23rd. All interviews will be held in the Hastings Middle School media center and are open to the public.