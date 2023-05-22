May 24 School Board Meeting Preview

The ISD 200 School Board meets for regular business at 6 PM, on Wednesday, May 24th, in the Media Center of Hastings Middle School. Agenda items include recognition of the Rotary Students of the Month, and Employee of the Year, standing reports from the Superintendent, the Building Construction Fund, fundraising, and ISD 197. A number of policy 1st and 2nd readings are scheduled, including Code of Ethics, School Board Member Development, Grading, Student Medication, and others. The complete agenda is available on the District website. The meeting open to the public.