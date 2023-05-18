Memorial Day Observance Planned

The Herald of Summer and, more importantly, the annual remembrance for American Veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States of America, Memorial Day, is rapidly approaching, and the Nelson Lucking Post 47 of the American Legion in Hastings will once again conduct a remembrance observation on Memorial Day. Legion member Al Altendorfer says that changes are planned for the ceremony.
Altendorfer also previewed the program.
The Ceremony will be conducted at the Rotary Pavilion in Levee Park.