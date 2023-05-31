Missing Person Alert

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing person last seen in Inver Grove Heights. 31-year-old Andrew Dropik, a white male, 6’0″, approximately 240 pounds, and facial hair, was last spotted Tuesday, May 16th, at a gas station in Inver Grove Heights. On Saturday, May 20th, family members located Andrew’s unoccupied vehicle near Afton State Park, where he is known to frequently hike. Both the family and law enforcement suspect that Andrew may be undergoing a mental health crisis, and a handgun from Andrew’s residence is unaccounted for. The WCSO, with support from the Minnesota State Patrol, Afton State Park Rangers, and the K9 Emergency Response Teams (KERT), conducted a comprehensive search operation in and around the Afton State Park. This effort has involved extensive ground searches, water recovery operations, helicopter and aerial searches, and canine detection and recovery methods. Anyone with information on Andrew or his whereabouts is asked to contact the WCSO tip line at 651-430-7850. He was last seen wearing a red and blue baseball hat and a dark-colored shirt.
(Andrew Dropik. Submitted photo)