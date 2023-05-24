Planning Commission Deliberates Park Dedication Ordinance

At a meeting on Monday evening, the Hastings Planning Commission met to hold a public hearing in regards to the City’s Park Dedication fees. Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins provided a summary of the proposed changes establishing park dedication fees based on metrics of population and existing acreage.
The Public Hearing received no comments and Commissioners found that changes were more data driven than the existing park land determination and were supportive of the changes as presented. No formal action was taken as a quorum had not been established at this meeting. City Council will consider 1st Reading of the Ordinance Amendment at their June 5th Meeting.