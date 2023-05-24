PRESCOTT GIRLS TRACK WINS REGIONALS, CARDS SENDING NUMEROUS TO SECTIONS

The Prescott Girls Track and Field team won its third straight region championship to punch its ticket to sectionals, and many numerous individual results also occurred for the Cardinals during this weeks regional.
The following events saw Cardinals qualify for sectionals:
The 4×400 relay of Ava Budworth, Katrina Budworth, Ella Johnson and Sophie Ripley took 3rd place to qualify for sectionals
Breckin Schommer won the 800 meters to qualify
Matthew Lynes took 4th place in the 3200 meters to qualify
Ellise Welter finished in 3rd place in the 1600 meters
Katie Huppert won the same event to qualify
The Boys 4×800 relay of Kyle Cogan, Jack Kreager, Matthew Lynes, and Breckin Schommer took 2nd place to qualify
Addison Huppert and Ella Johnson took 3rd and 4th in the Pole Vault
Makaria Haas and Kendra Ogilvie took 3rd and 4th in the Discus Throw
Breckin Schommer, Will Packard, Tyler Loucks and Kyle Cogan took the regional championship and qualified in the 4×400
Evalyn Sieben took 3rd place in the 3200 meters
Kendra and Makenna Ogilvie took 2nd and 3rd in the 300 meter hurdles
Ethan West, Josh Peterson, Will Packard and Shane Butler took 4th place in the 4×100
Kianna Severson, Kennedy Braun, Katrina Budworth and Amanda Miller qualified in the 4×100 with a regional championship
Jack Kreager finished 4th in the 400 meters
Sophie Ripley and Marissa Cogan took 2nd and 4th in the 400 meters
Ethan West, Kobe Russell, Will Packard and Shane Butler took 2nd in the 4×200
Ava Budworth, Kennedy Braun, Katrina Budworth and Amanda Miller won the regional title in the 4×200
Kenendy Braun finished 4th in the 100 meters
Ella Johnson, Ava Budworth, Evalyn Sieben and Sophie Ripley won the regional title in the 4×800
Ethan West finished 2nd in the pole vault
Matthew Lynes won the pole vault