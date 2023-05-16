Rajasekar To Be Honored

The Anderson Center at Tower View in Red Wing will honor musician, composer, and educator Nirmala Rajasekar with the 2023 A.P. Anderson Award for her significant contributions to the cultural and artistic life of Minnesota during a public ceremony on Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 PM at the A.P. Anderson Gala. A dynamic performer, composer, educator, presenter and leader in the arts, Rajasekar was born in the city of Chennai on India’s southeast coast and moved to Minnesota in 1995. One of the top Saraswathi veena players and Carnatic musicians in the world, Rajasekar has made it her life’s mission to propagate this cultural art form worldwide. She is in the vanguard of artists working to make the world more equitable for all. Cost is $80, and tickets and information are available via the Anderson Center website.