Search Warrant Results In Arrest

A warrant service call in Hampton last week has resulted in one man arrested and recovery of stolen items from the man’s property. According to the DCSO, the search warrant was executed by the Filmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office. The search warrant was conducted in the 23000 block of Leeann Drive in Hampton, and multiple pieces of stolen property were located. The property owner, Ryan Orres was arrested by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office. A criminal complaint was issued for receiving stolen property in connection to the items located during this search warrant. The case remains under investigation.