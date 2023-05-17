St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic School has presented a proposal to complete a mural at the school and presented the proposal to the Heritage Preservation Commission on Tuesday evening. According to the meeting minutes, City Staff explained to the Commission that the proposal fits the City definition of a sign due to the wording and messaging of the proposal, and that the proposal appears to meet all sign requirements of the zoning ordinance. The commission discussed the proposal to paint a mural on the Tyler side of the building. Commissioners shared concerns over approving painting brick as it is not best practice for masonry, stating it can lead to unsightly maintenance issues, and brick damage due to the moisture barrier and future removal of paint. The Commission tabled the proposal until a final draft of the proposal is submitted.
SEAS School Submits Mural Proposal
