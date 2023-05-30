SGU Recognized At Commemoration

Dateline Southeast Asia, 1961: American Armed Forces are involved in what has been called a “Secret War” in Southeast Asia that lasted until 1975, at the same time as the widely reported Vietnam War. American Forces were assisted in this secret war by a group of local nationals under the name of the Special Guerrilla Unit, a highly trained organization which provided assistance to the American Forces in the region. On Memorial Day 2023 in Hastings, the United Heroes League held a ceremony specifically to recognize and commemorate this elite group of warriors for their sacrifices in service to the USA. Shane Hudella, president of the United Heroes League commented on the event.
Chee Yang, representing the SGU offered his own comments.
And Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender expressed her gratitude for the SGU and the commemoration.
The commemoration was attended by approximately 50 people.