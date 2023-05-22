Washington County Explorers Post Honored

Washington County Explorer Post #9528 has been selected as the 2023 Minnesota Exploring Post of the Year. This award is given to an Exploring Post that goes above and beyond in their commitment to the community and dedication to making the Exploring Program a success. This group of youth have shown remarkable enthusiasm, passion, and exemplary leadership in their post and have demonstrated remarkable initiative, teamwork, and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on the world around them. In addition, in an outstanding achievement, Northern Star Exploring named Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sara Peulen as the 2023 “Advisor of the Year”. Detective Peulen has dedicated 24 years to the Explorers. Exploring’s purpose is to provide experiences that help young people mature and to prepare them to become responsible and caring adults.
(Sara Peulen Receives Award. Submitted Photo.)