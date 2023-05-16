WIND SWEPT: RAIDERS PULL AWAY FROM ZEPHYRS FOR HISTORIC SWEEP

For the first time in as long as people within the program can remember, the Raiders of Hastings swept the Mahtomedi Zephyrs Monday.
In what was a back and forth game early on, Hastings drew first blood, taking a 1-0 when Al Hendrickson scored in the top of the 2nd. But Mahtomedi would respond in kind with a two run shot from Josh Donna to give the Zephyrs a 2-1 lead. It was rinse and repeat however in the 3rd, as Hastings would tie the game, but Mahtomedi would reclaim the lead with a run.
In the 4th, both teams would be held in check, before Hastings would put their foot on the gas in the 5th. After tying the game, the Raiders would score three in the 5th to take a 5-3 lead. After the Zephyrs were held in check again, Evan Nelson decided he wanted to steal momentum, and crushed a baseball into left field for a two run homer to give Hastings a 7-3 lead, a lead they would not relinquish.
Mahtomedi would inch closer in the 6th to make it 7-4, before the Raider bats continued their torrid pace to add two more and make it 9-4. Mahtomedi would get one back in the 7th but it wasn’t enough as Hastings won 9-5.
Gavin Odman got the complete game win on the mound, with 5 runs, 5 earned and 7 strikeouts.
Nelson had a phenomenal day, going 3-4 with a home run and 2 RBIs. Cade Kimmes also had three hits, with 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Mitch Iliff, Al Hendrickson and Tanner Anselment also had 2 hits (Hendrickson also had a master class of a day in the field, making some unreal throws). Jack Seleski, Johnny Teigland and Eddie Peine also had a hit. Iliff also had 2 RBIs, while Jack Seleski also added 1. Iliff and Kimmes doubled in the ballgame, and Hendrickson and Iliff tripled.
The Raiders were still alive for a share of the Metro East title with a win against Saint Thomas on Wednesday. They finish off the season with Hill-Murray Friday and then two games next week against Lakeville South and Eastview with the Lakeville South game at Vets Park and the Eastview game being played at Grossman Field.