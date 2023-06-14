2023 Graduation at HHS

KDWA’s Nick Tuckner was able to take part in Hastings High School Graduation 2023, this past Friday, and numerous now-former Raiders joined us to share some of their most-special memories. First, we talked with multi-sport star Johnny Bezdicek, as he had an action packed graduation week, with both Graduation, and his State Track and Field Meet, representing the Raiders.
We were also joined by another Senior that you may recognize from the volleyball court, or the lacrosse field, as Averie Amundson talked with Tuck about some of her special memories at Hastings High School, on and off the field, and the classroom, Plus, Amundson gives some advice to future Raider would-be graduates.