Bikers Visit HFD

  • June 14, 2023

The Hastings Fire and EMS Department welcomed a special group of visitors on Monday, when the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride group stopped by HFD where they honored the memories and celebrated the lives of former Hastings Fire/EMS Department members Toby Rowan and Sean Maguire, during a ceremony with family members and HFD staff. The group also memorialized the life of Brian Alnes, who served as a first responder in Swanville, MN. The Bike Ride group is on a journey from St. Paul to Chicago. Learn more about the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride, Inc. on their website.

(Group Photo. Photo Source: HFD)

