Butch Davies Golf Tournament Scheduled

Butch Davies, the longtime owner and operator of Davies Excavating and the Kinnickinnic Resort on the St. Croix, who passed away in March, is being honored and memorialized with a golf tournament in July. His widow, Diane Davies, recently commented on the motivation for holding the tournament.
Proceeds will benefit local students.
People interested in participating are asked to contact the Moose Lodge in Inver Grove by calling 651-455-2142, or by emailing Diane directly at DianeDavies48@Yahoo.com.