Cannon Valley Trail Open House

The Cannon Valley Trail annual open house is Saturday, June 3, which also happens to be National Trails Day. Everyone can ride the trail free all day. Special events will be held at Welch Station Access, 26674 144th Avenue Way in Welch, from 11 AM until 2 PM. Get a chance to win a Cannon Valley T-shirt by participating in the first annual Cannon Valley Trail Scavenger Hunt along the trail between Cannon Falls and Welch Station Access. Have fun and learn more about the trail by finding ecological items and landmarks along the way between mile markers 0 at Cannon Falls and mile 9.8 at Welch station. Entry forms can be picked up at the Welch or Cannon Falls pay stations, or you can print the form online at CannonValleyTrail.com to be entered in the drawing for the T-shirt.