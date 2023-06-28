City Council Application Period Open

Applications are now open for the Hastings City Council vacancy following the resignation of Trevor Lund, who represented Ward 4 in Hastings as a Councilmember since 2016. The City Council is required to appoint a person to the seat for the remainder of his term, which expires December 31st, 2024. Those interested in seeking the seat are encouraged to attend an information session on July 5th at 6:00 PM at Hastings City Hall, 101 4th St. E. Applications for the seat on the council will be accepted at City Hall until 4:30 PM on July 10th. According to the Minnesota Constitution, an appointee to the Hastings City Council must be at least 21 years old at the date of taking office and eligible voter, be a U.S. Citizen, a resident in the City of Hastings for the 30 days prior to and live in Ward 4 at the time of application, and not be convicted of a felony under state or federal law unless the individual’s civil rights have been restored.