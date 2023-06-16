Civic Center Issues Reviewed

As you heard in our “In-Depth” Interviews over the last week with Hastings Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins, one of the big stories to come out of the segments we the huge multi-million dollar improvements coming to the Hastings Civic Arena. With news on the new ice chiller system, roof upgrades, new wi-fi system, and much more, Nick Tuckner was joined at McGree East Rink in the midst of staining bleachers, with Arena Manager Jeff Elliott, to talk about how the building will soon be changing.