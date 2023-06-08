EVAN NELSON NAMED METRO EAST PLAYER OF THE YEAR; ADDITIONAL BASEBALL ACCOLADES

Hastings baseball announced that Evan Nelson had been named the Metro East Conference player of the year for the 2023 baseball season. Nelson led the team in hits with 37 and also led the conference with 4 homers, hitting an impressive .451 on the year with an on base percentage of .516. In 82 at bats, Nelson was walked only 6 times and struck out 10 times, meaning around 80% of his at bats resulted in something other than a walk and strikeout. Nelson, only a junior, will be a key returner for Raider Baseball next season.
Nelson was not alone in his awards, as many other Raiders received All-Conference accolades. Joining Nelson on All-Conference teams were Alex Hendrickson, Mitch Iliff, Gavin Odman and Eddie Peine,while Tanner Anselment, Cade Kimmes, Jack Seleski and Johnny Teigland earned Honorable Mentions.