On Saturday, May 27th, at 8:12 PM, Farmington Police and Fire Department personnel and paramedics with ALF Ambulance responded to a report of a person that had fallen off a bicycle and been injured near the intersection of 224th Street W. and Canova Court in Farmington. According to a Farmington Police press release, Farmington Police and Fire personnel, and paramedics administered emergency aid to the victim. Despite extensive lifesaving measures, the 13-year-old victim, identified as Madden McKean, and described by Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford as “an extraordinary young man”, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Farmington Police Department and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating this incident.
Fatal Bicycle Accident In Farmington
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/06/fatal-bicycle-accident-in-farmington/