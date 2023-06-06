FFD Firefighter Jones Promoted

Congratulations are due to Farmington Fire Department Lt. Mark Jones. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, the Farmington City Council included a swearing in ceremony for Farmington Firefighter Mark Jones upon his promotion to Lieutenant. According to the City of Farmington, Lt. Jones started with the department July 2019, was promoted to Crew Leader Oct. 2022 and then promoted again to Lieutenant Feb. 2023. Mark is a certified Fire Officer, Incident Safety Officer and Fire Instructor II. Mark was also the 2022 Firefighter of the Year. Currently, he is a Lieutenant at Fire Station 2. At the ceremony to pin him, was his father Jerry.