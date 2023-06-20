Flint Hills Resources awarded its annual Discovery Scholarships to 32 college-bound students from 21 Minnesota and Wisconsin high schools at a celebration banquet on June 7. Included among the recipients were Martin Onnen and Benjamin Ryan, from Hastings High School, Adam Betinsky and Jack Stier, of Rosemount High, and Julia Cashman and Dannalyn Orth, of Farmington. Since 1991, Discovery Scholarships have helped advance the academic careers of more than 500 Minnesota students by awarding more than $1 million in total scholarships. These annual scholarships are awarded to high school seniors in communities where Flint Hills operates, including its refinery operations in Dakota County and other locations.
FHR Announces Scholarships
