Groot Delivers Make-A-Wish Grant

  • June 22, 2023

Fourth grade SEAS student, Huck Thomas, who suffers from Friedreich’s Ataxia, a genetic mutation that greatly impacts balance, coordination, fine motor skills and speech, had his “Make-A-Wish” dream come true as the school year recently ended. Thomas had submitted a request to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, which was approved by the Foundation. Thomas was presented with a note saying his request was granted, and the note was delivered to him at the final Mass of the year by Thomas’ favorite Marvel character, “Groot”.

