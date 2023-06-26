HCTV Awards Scholarships

Hastings Community Television recently presented Isaac Ebeling and Max Albertson with HCTV Future Star Scholarships. According to Executive Director Mike Bremer, the scholarship is awarded to students that have shown outstanding skills in video production and broadcasting. Both Isaac and Max were Ekko students where HCTV staff were able to witness their skillsets firsthand. Ebeling will be attending the University of Wisconsin at Steven’s Point for wildlife ecology and management. HCTV staff were especially impressed by his reporting and on-camera anchoring. He also blew them away with his wildlife photography skills. Albertson will be attending St. Olaf for film and media studies. Max’s video and editing skills were top notch, and staff were especially impressed by his YouTube channel filled with short films with incredible special effects. Congratulations to both Isaac and Max.
(L to R: Isaac Ebeling, Mike Bremer, Max Albertson. HCTV Photo)