HFD Firefighter Moves On

On Wednesday, the Hastings Fire Department announced that Craig Latch served his last shift as a full time firefighter/paramedic with the Department. According to Department leadership, Craig has made a huge impact with the department and the Hastings community, and has been the IAFF Local 5113 union president for the last 7 years. Latch also served as served as the FTO on shift, the senior firefighter passing all of his knowledge on to the shift, and as the Dakota County Special Operations Team (DCSOT) Commander. Craig has accepted a full time position with DCSOT, but will remain on the Hastings Fire Department as a Paid On Call firefighter.
(Craig Latch (C) relaxes with the crew. Photo Source: HFD)