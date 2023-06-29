HFD Urges Caution With Fireworks

With the 4th of July coming up early next week, it was a perfect time for two former Hastings Goalies not to talk hockey, but 4th of July, and especially fireworks safety! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner was joined by Hastings Fire Inspector Jamie Stevens late in the week, to talk about the fireworks that are legal in Minnesota, what the 4th is like for our first responders, nuisance vs. real fire calls, and much more. Watch out for Part Two of our interview on Fireworks safety, as Independence Day draws even closer, on KDWA!