HFS Drive Out Hunger Results

The 3rd annual Drive Out Hunger golf tournament was held at the Hastings Golf Course on Tuesday, June 13th, raising $16,713 for Hastings Family Service. According to an HFS press release, the Hastings Golf Club provided a beautiful venue and exceptional service for the event. The winning team was comprised of teammates Brian Radke, Mike Mohrhauser, Sam Otto and Tim Tousignant. The Second Place team was Chad Collignon, Todd Seeman, Craig Beissel and Matt Stengle. Other notable accomplishments during the event were Kari Day hitting the longest Ladies’ Drive, Brian Radke hitting the longest Men’s Drive, Sam Otto winning “Closest To The Pin”, and Dennis Tennessen logging the Longest Putt. Vermillion Insurance sponsored the Hole in One contest, but no one won the $10,000 prize. Drive Out Hunger was made possible by three tournament sponsors, Farmers Insurance, Jim Allen Agency, Merchants Bank, and Smead Manufacturing. Culver’s hosted the dinner, Nine Eagles & Plastic Printers were the Swag sponsor, Regina Hospital hosted lunch, and MidCountry Bank was the Cart sponsor. Additionally, eighteen businesses sponsored holes and provided fun and freebies throughout the course.