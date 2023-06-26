HPD Encourages Registrations For NNO

The Hastings Police Department encourages neighborhoods across Hastings to organize and register National Night Out parties on August 1st. Many registered groups will be visited by personnel from the Hastings Police or Fire/EMS Departments. Registrations close July 15. Additionally, if a neighborhood party requires a road closure, a block party application will need to be completed and returned by July 25. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, better places to live.